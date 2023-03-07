Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: ID Released For 45-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash On Busy Hempstead Roadway
News

Tips Sought After Burglar Steals $2K From Westbury Restaurant

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Nassau County Police are asking for tips after a burglar broke into Westbury's Chicken Delight restaurant, located on Maple Avenue, and stole $2,000 early Tuesday, March 7.
Nassau County Police are asking for tips after a burglar broke into Westbury's Chicken Delight restaurant, located on Maple Avenue, and stole $2,000 early Tuesday, March 7. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user JasonDoiy

Police are asking for tips after someone broke into a Long Island restaurant and stole thousands of dollars.

The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Westbury’s Chicken Delight, located on Maple Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said the suspect entered the restaurant through an unlocked front door. They then damaged a door and the coin machine before stealing approximately $2,000 in cash.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.