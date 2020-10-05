Three Schools In Long Island District Close After Staff Members Test Positive

Three schools at a Long Island district have switched to remote learning after a pair of staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made Sunday night, Oct. 4 by Lindenhurst School Superintendent Daniel Giordano in a statement posted by the district.

The three schools closed for remote learning on Monday, Oct. 5 are Albany Avenue, Harding Avenue and William Rall elementary schools.

The first staff member to test positive, who works at Albany Avenue Elementary School, had not been in the school since Wednesday, Sept. 30, Giordano said.

The second staff, also at the Albany Avenue Elementary School, "was recently involved in staff development sessions at Albany Avenue, Harding Avenue and William Rall Elementary Schools," Giordano said.

"The Department of Health has been notified and will begin a contact tracing investigation," Giordano added. "However, at this time based on the late hour, neither the district nor the local health department has enough information to accurately determine the impact of that staff member’s exposure to the school community.

"As such, it has been determined that the safest course of action is for Albany, Harding and Rall elementary schools, to operate remotely tomorrow Monday, Oct. 5 while the investigation takes place.

"There will not be any in-person instruction at these schools, tomorrow, all classes will be taught remotely. You will be notified of any additional remote learning days, if necessary."

