Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island Man Indicted For String Of Burglaries, ATM Theft, DA Says
News

These Long Island Communities Among Best Places To Live, Brand-New Rankings Reveal

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Niche 2021 Best Places
Niche 2021 Best Places Photo Credit: Niche

Long Island is well-represented in Niche’s brand-new 2021 Best Places to Live list.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings. Other factors are listed here.

The No. 1-rated municipality to live in New York State is the village of Great Neck Plaza in Nassau County, which is cited for its schools and being a good place for families. You can view the entry here.

Jericho ranks second in the state, followed by Great Neck Gardens at No. 3, Syosset at No. 6, and Manhasset Hills at No. 7 to round out the Top 10.

Cold Spring Harbor, at No. 33, is the highest-ranked community in Suffolk County. View the entry here.

 You can see each entry and the entire list here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.