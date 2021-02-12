Teen Admits To Causing Triple-Fatal Long Island Crash

A Long Island teenager allegedly affiliated with a gang admitted to speeding in a stolen car that caused a fatal crash in Middle Island that killed three people.

Bellport resident Nahriek Belford, now age 19, pleaded guilty this week to manslaughter, felony assault, and unlawfully fleeing police following a 2019 crash when he was 17 years old.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said that on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, police attempted to pull over Belford, an alleged Bloods gang member, when he rolled through a stop sign in Yaphank in a stolen Nissan Rogue.

Rather than stopping for the officer, Belford instead sped away.

During the subsequent chase, Belford blew through multiple red lights, crossed into oncoming traffic, and topped 100 mph in the stolen Rogue before crashing on Route 25.

Police said that shortly before midnight, Belford hit a Honda CRV that was turning left onto Birchwood Park Drive. The Honda was split in two and its occupants, Middle Island residents Jerome Weingarten, age 74, and Randee Weingarten, age 71.

Belford’s brother, Angelo Belford, 19, was also killed in the crash. Another teenager who was a passenger in the Nissan also was hospitalized with serious injuries.

“This was a tragic incident; three people lost their lives because of the reckless, dangerous actions of the defendant," Sini said. "Today's conviction holds him responsible for those deaths and provides justice for the victims and their families.”

When he is sentenced on Thursday, March 25, Belford is expected to receive a term of eight years in prison.

