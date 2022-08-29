Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Car Crashes Into LA Fitness On Long Island
News

Syosset LLC Wins '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A Long Island-based Limited Liability Company has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize.
A Long Island-based Limited Liability Company has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize. Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

A Long Island-based Limited Liability Company has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize.

HLEC Holdings, an LLC based in Syosset, won a top prize from the April 25 CASH4LIFE drawing, guaranteeing a minimum payout of $7 million, the New York Lottery announced on Friday, Aug. 26.

The LLC chose to receive the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $4,557,098 after required withholdings, the lottery reported.

NY Lottery said the winning numbers from the drawing were 01 08 09 12 14 Cash Ball 04.

The ticket was purchased at RZW Convenient, which is located at 57 Jackson Ave. in Syosset, the lottery said.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.