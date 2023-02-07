Syosset HS Teacher To Appear On Jeopardy!: 'Experience Was Amazing, Thrilling All Around'

Answer: This high school social studies teacher on Long Island is set to appear on an upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

Question: Who is Dan Wohl?

Wohl, who teaches at Syosset High School in Syosset, will appear on the iconic quiz show in an episode set to air Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to show producers.

A promotional photo shows Wohl all smiles as he stands next to host Ken Jennings.

The Stanford University grad, who lives in Forest Hills, Queens, told Daily Voice the entire experience was “amazing, thrilling all around, so adrenaline-producing that I feel like I barely remember it.”

He especially loved how their “green room” was the Wheel of Fortune set, he said.

“There was a tarp over the wheel with a sign with huge capital letters saying DO NOT TOUCH OR UNCOVER WHEEL UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES,” Wohl said.

Asked if he had any advice for future contestants, Wohl said it’s all about the buzzer.

“Most contestants know most of the answers. It’s making sure you time the buzzer right that makes the most difference I think,” he said.

“Also, unless it’s a category you are extremely uneasy about, be bold on Daily Double wagers! There’s a reason that analytically minded players are always ‘hunting’ for the Daily Doubles. They make or break the game more often than not.”

Now in its 39th season, Jeopardy! is the top-rated quiz show with a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers. Hosting duties are split between Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on WABC.

