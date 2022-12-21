'Suspicious' Fire Damages Popular South Farmingdale Cafe

Contact Us
The area of the fire. Photo Credit: Image by automatic6517 from Pixabay and Google Maps streeet view

A Long Island coffee shop was heavily damaged in a fire that has been deemed suspicious by the fire marshal's office.

The fire took place in Nassau County around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Café La Bella Notte on Merritts Road in South Farmingdale.

The fire, which heavily damaged the small cafe has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation by the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office and the Nassau County Police Arson and Bomb Squad, said Assistant Chief Fire Marshal James Hickman.

The fire damage, which was considered "significant" was confined to the one business, with slight smoke damage at neighboring units, Hickham said.

The cafe owner said on Facebook: "I'm sad to share the news that our beautiful cafe will be closed for days to come. I was unfortunately notified last night that the cafe was destroyed by a bad fire."

Four fire departments responded to the fire with 50 firefighters. No one was injured, Hickman said.

"With a little prayer and lots of hard work, I'm hoping to be back better than before," the owner added.

Hickman declined to comment on what made the fire "suspicious." 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

