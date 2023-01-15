Suspect Injures 2 Officers During Arrest In Oceanside, Police Say

A 22-year-old domestic violence suspect is facing charges after allegedly injuring two Long Island officers during an arrest.

Nassau County Police officers were initially called at around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, with reports of a domestic incident at a home in Oceanside. By the time they arrived, however, suspect Anthony Parella had fled.

Officers later spotted Parella at around 11:30 p.m. at the same Oceanside home and told him he was being arrested.

When they tried taking him into custody, he ran away before getting into a struggle with officers, according to police.

He continued to resist arrest, ignoring the officer’s commands and placing his hands under his body, police said. He was eventually subdued and arrested.

Police said the physical struggle left two detectives with injuries to their shoulders and back.

Parella is facing the following charges:

Two counts of assault - 2nd degree

Criminal mischief - 4th degree

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, Jan. 13, at First District Court in Hempstead.

