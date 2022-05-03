Suspect Charged With Assault After Plainview Stabbing, Police Say

A man is under arrest for allegedly stabbing a victim during an altercation on Long Island.

The incident took place in Plainview around 7 p.m., Monday, May 2, in the parking lot of 170 Express St.

According to detectives, officers responded to a 911 call for a man who had been stabbed in the parking lot of 170 Express St., said the Nassau County Police.

Upon arrival, officers located the 42-year-old victim who was involved in an altercation with another man known to the victim, police said.

During the investigation, it was determined that Ruqiang Xu, age 53, of Queens, who was still at the scene, was responsible and placed under arrest without incident, police said.

The victim suffered a severe laceration to his abdomen and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Xu was charged with assault and held for arraignment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.