Suspect At Large After Armed Robbery At Long Island McDonald's

Know him or this vehicle?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island who are attempting to identify and locate a man who held up a McDonald’s restaurant at gunpoint earlier this year.

Police said that a man entered McDonald’s on Vanderbilt Parkway in Commack at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, displaying a handgun and demanding cash.

After an employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, he proceeded to flee in a white SUV, possibly a Jeep Compass, police said.

A reward has been offered by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

