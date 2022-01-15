Suspect Arrested With Stolen Honda In Nassau After Driving Erratically With Missing Tires

A Long Island man who was driving erratically before being tracked down by investigators was busted in an allegedly stolen vehicle, police said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to a stretch of Long Beach Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in Island Park, where there were reports of a man speeding and driving a gray Honda CRV with no tires on the driver’s side.

Police said that officers were able to locate the vehicle parked outside the parking lot of an Outback Steakhouse on Long Beach Road, and witnesses were able to provide investigators a description of the driver, who was located as he exited an Ace Hardware location nearby.

According to police, the investigation into the man - later identified as Suffolk County resident Claudy Fleury, age 25, of Wheatley Heights - found that his CRV was reported stolen earlier in the day out of Hempstead.

Fleury was taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 13 at First District Court in Hempstead and later released.

No return court date has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.