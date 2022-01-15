Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island Women Indicted For Assaulting Delta Security Officer At JFK
News

Suspect Arrested With Stolen Honda In Nassau After Driving Erratically With Missing Tires

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The suspect was arrested leaving Ace Hardware in Island Park.
The suspect was arrested leaving Ace Hardware in Island Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man who was driving erratically before being tracked down by investigators was busted in an allegedly stolen vehicle, police said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to a stretch of Long Beach Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in Island Park, where there were reports of a man speeding and driving a gray Honda CRV with no tires on the driver’s side.

Police said that officers were able to locate the vehicle parked outside the parking lot of an Outback Steakhouse on Long Beach Road, and witnesses were able to provide investigators a description of the driver, who was located as he exited an Ace Hardware location nearby.

According to police, the investigation into the man - later identified as Suffolk County resident Claudy Fleury, age 25, of Wheatley Heights - found that his CRV was reported stolen earlier in the day out of Hempstead.

Fleury was taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 13 at First District Court in Hempstead and later released.

No return court date has been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.