Submit Photos: What Are Your Favorite Christmas Lights Displays On Long Island?

We have compiled a list of some of the festive Christmas lights displays on Long Island this year.

From lights shows set to music to elaborate displays with statues, Long Islanders have used their creativity to show their holiday spirit and sometimes to raise money for a good cause.

Check out the list of displays here.

Did we miss any? Send your photos of your favorite local Christmas lights displays to nvalinote@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.