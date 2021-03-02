Strong Winds With Damaging Gusts Cause Power Outages On Long Island

Hundreds on Long Island are without power as a cold front is rolling through the region bringing wind gusts topping 50 miles per hour.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.

As of around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, PSEG Long Island was still working to repair 90 active outages that were impacting 948 of the utility company’s 1,168,928 customers in Nassau and Suffolk.

In Suffolk, outages were reported in:

Islip: 520;

Brookhaven: 58;

Southampton: 36;

Southold: 35;

East Hampton: 33;

Babylon: 32;

Smithtown: 13;

Shelter Island: 8.

Less than five outages were also reported in Riverhead.

In Nassau, Babylon had the most customers still in the dark with 139, while there were 27 in Hempstead and 13 in North Hempstead.

Complete power restoration in Suffolk is expected no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, while in Nassau, restoration is expected to be complete by 6 p.m.

“A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area later today & into the overnight as strong wind gusts could exceed 50 mph,” PSEG Long Island posted on social media on Monday night. “Our crews are prepared & ready to go.”

