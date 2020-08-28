Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Storms Knock Out Power On Long Island: Here's Latest Breakdown

Zak Failla
The PSEG Long Island Outage Map on Friday, Aug. 28.
The PSEG Long Island Outage Map on Friday, Aug. 28. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island

Some on Long Island are still without power after a storm rolled through the region, bringing hail, rain, and wind gusts approaching 70 mph that sent tree limbs flying and downing power lines.

PSEG Long Island crews worked around the clock to make repairs following Thursday’s storms, with 26 outages still reported as of 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, impacting nearly 200 customers.

In Suffolk County, outages were still reported in Brookhaven (45), Islip (42), Southampton (15), Babylon, East Hampton, and Southold (less than five).

In Nassau County, outages were still being reported in Hempstead (32), Oyster Bay (13), and North Hempstead (less than five).

“We are closely monitoring, and will have a full complement of personnel to respond safely and as quickly as possible to any service interruptions it may cause,” John O’Connell, PSEG Long Island’s vice president of transmission and distribution operations, said in a statement on Thursday.

