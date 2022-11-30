Contact Us
Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power On Long Island

PSEG Long Island Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island

A potent storm system with damaging wind gusts has resulted in numerous power outages on Long Island.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, PSEG Long Island reported 1,306 customers without power, with the outages almost evenly divided between counties: Suffolk (645) and Nassau (631), and another 30 in the Rockaway Peninsula.

PSEG Long Island says the estimated restoration time in Suffolk is 6:15 p.m., Nassau County at 6:45 p.m., and in the Rockaway Peninsula 5 p.m.

