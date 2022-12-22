Speedboat Driver Charged In Crash That Killed 18-Year-Old Jet Skier Near Baldwin Harbor

More than three years after an 18-year-old jet skier was killed in a collision with a speedboat off Long Island, the man who prosecutors say is responsible for her death has been formally charged.

Christopher Palma, age 48, of Oceanside, was arraigned on second-degree manslaughter and other charges in Nassau County Court on Thursday, Dec. 22, in the death of Caitlin McDonald.

Prosecutors said Palma, an experienced boater, was operating a 35-foot Fountain boat “at a high rate of speed” when he slammed into McDonald as she took part in a jet ski tour in Middle Bay Channel, southeast of Parsonage Cove, on July 14, 2019.

At the time of the crash, the jet skis were traveling in a single file line and navigation rules dictated that Palma slow down and yield to them, according to investigators.

Instead, prosecutors allege that he “maintained course and did not stop,” ultimately colliding with McDonald.

The Rockville Centre teen was thrown into the water with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead at Long Beach Hospital.

“This defendant allegedly failed to heed navigation rules, recklessly sped toward a line of jet skiers and careened into the jet ski of 18-year-old Caitlin McDonald, killing her,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

“Our thoughts remain with the McDonald family as we prosecute this case. We hope that today’s indictment is a reminder to all those using Nassau’s waterways for recreation that we will pursue criminal charges when vessels are operated recklessly and dangerously.”

In addition to manslaughter, Palma was charged with second-degree assault, criminally negligent homicide, and reckless operation of a vessel.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was ordered jailed on $20,000 bond.

If convicted on the top charge, he faces a maximum of five to 15 years in prison.

Relatives remembered McDonald as a “talented” trumpet player and honor student who graduated from South Side High School in Rockville Centre, according to her obituary.

She was set to begin her sophomore year at Loyola University in Maryland, where she was the recipient of a Loyola Presidential Scholarship.

A GoFundMe campaign originally established to help the family with memorial expenses has since transformed into a charitable fund called the Caitlin Rose McDonald Memorial Fund.

“Donations made in Caitlin’s honor to the fund will be used to support charitable causes that were meaningful to Caitlin, with an emphasis on supporting the arts, including providing scholarships to students graduating from South Side High School in Rockville Centre who share her passion for music,” reads the GoFundMe campaign.

“Remembering Caitlin in this way allows us to continue to share with the world something of her kind, loving, generous spirit and to hold on to her a little longer.”

More information on the memorial fund can be found here.

