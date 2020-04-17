Slowing Now Seen In Growth Of New LI COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Breakdown Of Cases

Hospitalizations for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been slowing on Long Island, as more and more patients have been getting treated, resolve and released.

There are now 27,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while Suffolk is reporting 25,775 cases as of Friday, April 17. The fatality rate was not released by officials.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said that there were only 23 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours, up from 1,562 to 1,585. In Nassau, County Executive Laura Curran announced that there were 80 fewer hospitalizations, dropping the total to 2,339.

It was the second consecutive day that Nassau saw a drop in hospitalizations and the number of ICU patients on ventilators.

In Suffolk, there have been 6,928 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Islip, followed by Brookhaven (5,002), Babylon (4,062), Huntington (3,134), and Smithtown (1,341).

The most cases in Nassau were in Hempstead (1,414), Freeport (999), Elmont (861), Valley Stream (775), Uniondale (716), Levittown (678), Hicksville (667), Franklin Square (569), Glen Cove (567), and Long Beach (508).

As of Friday, April 17, there have been 222,284 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State. Since the outbreak began, 12,199 New Yorkers have died from the virus, though the hospitalization rate and infection rates have been dropping in recent days.

