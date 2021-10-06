Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Serious Crash Shuts Down Three Long Island Expressway Lanes
News

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Frank Meystrik
Frank Meystrik Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Long Island man with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.

Frank Meystrik, age 83, was last seen at his residence in Huntington by his wife at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, Suffolk County Police said.

He is 5-foot-10 and approximately 170 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a V-neck black sweater, dark shorts, and blue sneakers. He was driving a 2017 Honda Accord with New York license plate HEK 3032.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Meystrik’s location to call 911 or Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.