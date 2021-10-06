Silver Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Long Island man with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.

Frank Meystrik, age 83, was last seen at his residence in Huntington by his wife at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, Suffolk County Police said.

He is 5-foot-10 and approximately 170 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a V-neck black sweater, dark shorts, and blue sneakers. He was driving a 2017 Honda Accord with New York license plate HEK 3032.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Meystrik’s location to call 911 or Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.

