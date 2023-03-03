Shoplifters Nab $8K Worth Of Perfume From Victoria's Secret Stores In Nassau County, Police Say

Police are asking for the public’s help after several people stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from two Victoria’s Secret stores on Long Island.

The first incident happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in Oceanside, at the Victoria’s Secret on Long Beach Road, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said four men walked into the store and began grabbing various brands of perfumes off the shelves. They placed the items in bags and then walked right past the register without paying, police said.

In all, the group made off with approximately $6,000 worth of perfume. They were last seen on foot heading southbound on Long Beach Road.

Police were called again an hour later with reports of a similar theft at a Victoria's Secret store in New Hyde Park, located on Union Turnpike.

Detectives said just like in the first incident, four men entered the store and began grabbing various perfumes and placing them into bags. They swiped approximately 50 products valued at over $2,300, according to police.

The suspects then walked right past the registers and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Police described the suspects as four Black men between 20 and 30 years old. Two of them were wearing camouflage jackets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

