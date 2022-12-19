Shoplifter Who Made Off With $24K In Goods Nabbed In Nassau County, Police Say

An 18-year-old man who has made off with almost $24,000 in goods from numerous Long Island department stores has been captured by police.

Maki Davis, age 18, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, by Nassau County Police following a six-month investigation.

The larcenies, all within Nassau County began in June and continued until his arrest, police said.

According to detectives, the total amount stolen was $23,406.93 from the following locations:

Marshalls: Multiple locations - $15,805.98

T.J. Maxx: Multiple locations - $3,648.78

Nordstrom: Multiple locations - $3,952.17

Davis was charged with:

Three counts of grand larceny in the third-degree

Two counts of grand larceny in the fourth-degree

Robbery in the third-degree

Petit larceny

