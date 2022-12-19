Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say
News

Shoplifter Who Made Off With $24K In Goods Nabbed In Nassau County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Maki Davis
Maki Davis Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

An 18-year-old man who has made off with almost $24,000 in goods from numerous Long Island department stores has been captured by police.

Maki Davis, age 18, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, by Nassau County Police following a six-month investigation.

The larcenies, all within Nassau County began in June and continued until his arrest, police said.

According to detectives, the total amount stolen was $23,406.93 from the following locations:

  • Marshalls: Multiple locations - $15,805.98
  • T.J. Maxx: Multiple locations - $3,648.78
  • Nordstrom: Multiple locations - $3,952.17

Davis was charged with:

  • Three counts of grand larceny in the third-degree
  • Two counts of grand larceny in the fourth-degree
  • Robbery in the third-degree
  • Petit larceny

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.