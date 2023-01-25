'Severely Intoxicated' Driver Sentenced For Crash That Killed 29-Year-Old In Hempstead

An admitted drunk driver is heading to prison for causing a high-speed crash that killed a 29-year-old man on Long Island.

Tasha Brown, age 29, of Uniondale, was sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison in Nassau County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

It followed her guilty plea to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges in the death of Nelson Fuentes, of Massapequa.

Prosecutors said Brown was driving more than 90 miles per hour when she lost control and struck multiple parked cars in Hempstead, near Hendrickson Avenue and Front Street, at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Fuentes was inside one of the parked cars and suffered serious injuries. He was pronounced dead an hour later at Nassau University Medical Center.

Brown and her three adult passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the crash, Brown’s blood alcohol content was found to be .20 percent, more than twice the legal limit to drive, according to prosecutors.

In October 2022, she pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular homicide (felony)

Assault - 2nd degree (felony)

Aggravated driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)

“Tasha Brown was severely intoxicated when she slammed into a parked car on Front Street at more than 90 miles per hour with an unsuspecting Nelson Fuentes inside,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

“Now, Tasha Brown has been held responsible for her actions with a significant prison sentence.”

