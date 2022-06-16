Seen Him Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

A 76-year-old Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for the man who suffers from dementia.

Paul M. Petruccelli was reported missing in Coram at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

He is 5-foot-4 with a thin build, gray hair, and facial hair, and usually wears sweat suits, police said. He drives a 1993 Mazda Protégé with New York license plate K5A 678.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petruccelli’s location to call 911 or Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8641.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.