Seen Him Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing Levittown Man

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

John “Lenny” Kenny, age 85, of Levittown, went missing at around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Nassau County Police said.

Kenny was last heard from while in the East Meadow area, police said.

He's described as 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, with blue eyes, short gray hair, and wearing a black jacket, a green shirt, and blue pants.

He may be operating a red 2015 Ford Fusion with NY Registration CDP5032.

His destination is unknown but he is believed to still be on Long Island, said police.

Detectives request that anyone with information contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

