Seen Her Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing Nassau County Woman

Joe Lombardi
Maryanne Benvin
Maryanne Benvin Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island woman.

Maryanne Benvin, age 66, was last seen leaving her Cedarhurst residence on Friday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m., Nassau County Police said. 

She is described as a vulnerable adult who is 5-foot-6, 350 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, according to police. 

She was last seen operating a green 2006 Toyota Corolla with NY Registration CMT3327. Her clothing description and destination are unknown.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

