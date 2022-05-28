Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: New Round Of Strong Storms With Gusty Winds, Possible Hail Will Sweep Through Region
News

Seen Her Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing Garden City South Woman

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Joy Ottaviano
Joy Ottaviano Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Have you seen her?

Police  are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island woman.

Joy Ottaviano, age 90, was last seen in Garden City South Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m., Nassau County Police said. 

She is described by police as being 5-foot-3, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. 

She may be driving a green-colored 1994 Subaru Legacy NY BVZ5790, said police.

Detectives request anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous. 

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.