Seen Her Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing Garden City South Woman

Have you seen her?

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island woman.

Joy Ottaviano, age 90, was last seen in Garden City South Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

She is described by police as being 5-foot-3, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

She may be driving a green-colored 1994 Subaru Legacy NY BVZ5790, said police.

Detectives request anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

