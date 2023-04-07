Contact Us
Seen Her? 13-Year-Old Hempstead Teen Reported Missing

13-year-old Selene Persaud was last seen Thursday, April 6, Nassau County Police reported.
Officials have reported a Long Island teen missing and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Selene Persaud, age 13, of Hempstead, was last seen on Brown Avenue on Thursday, April 6 shortly after 9:30 a.m., Nassau County police announced.

Persaud is described as being 5-foot-3, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, and black and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone who may have information on Persaud’s location is being urged to call the Nassau County Police Department Missing Person Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

