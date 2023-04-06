Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Seeing Green: $1,000,000 Powerball Prize Claimed By Hicksville Man

Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories
Edward Bodrewicz became the lucky second-place Powerball winner, receiving $1 million from the February 6, 2023 drawing, New York lottery officials announced.
Edward Bodrewicz became the lucky second-place Powerball winner, receiving $1 million from the February 6, 2023 drawing, New York lottery officials announced. Photo Credit: New York Lottery

One Long Islander’s bank account just got a major deposit.

Edward Bodrewicz of Hicksville has officially claimed his million-dollar second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Monday, February 6 Powerball drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning numbers were 05-11-22-23-69 and Powerball 07.

Lottery officials say Bodrewicz received a single lump sum of $651,000 after the required withholdings.

He purchased the ticket at Farmingdale Petroleum in Hicksville, located at 400 South Oyster Bay Road.

According to the New York Lottery website, the state’s Powerball game has generated $358,376,004 in total sales during the fiscal year 2021-2022, with Nassau County school districts receiving $172,704,552 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same period.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.