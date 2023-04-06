Seeing Green: $1,000,000 Powerball Prize Claimed By Hicksville Man

One Long Islander’s bank account just got a major deposit.

Edward Bodrewicz of Hicksville has officially claimed his million-dollar second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Monday, February 6 Powerball drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning numbers were 05-11-22-23-69 and Powerball 07.

Lottery officials say Bodrewicz received a single lump sum of $651,000 after the required withholdings.

He purchased the ticket at Farmingdale Petroleum in Hicksville, located at 400 South Oyster Bay Road.

According to the New York Lottery website, the state’s Powerball game has generated $358,376,004 in total sales during the fiscal year 2021-2022, with Nassau County school districts receiving $172,704,552 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same period.

