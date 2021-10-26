Section Of LIRR Service Suspended After Train Hits Car On Tracks

Train service on the Long Island Railroad's Montauk branch is temporarily suspended after a vehicle was struck by a westbound train.

The crash took place around 10:25 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, when a westbound Montauk Branch train from Patchogue headed for Babylon hit a car on the tracks east of Sayville, said the MTA.

One person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital, a railroad spokesman said.

The number of people in the vehicle and what caused the collision are still under investigation.

As of noon, service is still temporarily suspended east of Sayville, MTA said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.