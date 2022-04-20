Roslyn Doctor Charged For $1.3 Million Fraud Scheme

A New York doctor is accused of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid of over $1.3 million.

Federal prosecutors allege that Dr. Perry Frankel, age 64, of Roslyn, in Nassau County, submitted false billing claims to Medicare and Medicaid for office visits that were never performed for patients who received COVID-19 tests.

The tests were done at mobile sites across Long Island through Frankel’s cardiology clinic, Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics PLLC, located in Great Neck.

Frankel was not even in New York when some of the alleged office visits occurred, prosecutors said.

“As alleged, exploiting a public health crisis by using patients who received COVID-19 tests at mobile testing sites to fraudulently bill Medicare and Medicaid for fictitious office visits is reprehensible,” said Breon Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. “This Office and our law enforcement partners will vigorously prosecute those who take advantage of the pandemic to steal from taxpayer-funded programs."

Frankel was taken into federal custody Wednesday, April 20 in Central Islip and charged with three counts of health care fraud. He was expected to be arraigned before US District Judge Joanna Seybert.

The charges against Frankel are part of a broader, coordinated effort seeking to uncover health care fraud across nine federal districts being led by the Medicare Fraud Strike Force, according to the Department of Justice.

So far, 21 people have been charged for their alleged participation in fraud schemes relating to COVID-19 involving more than $149 million in false and fraudulent claims.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.