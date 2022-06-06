Roosevelt Man Admits To Fatally Stabbing Deacon With Kitchen Knife

A Long Island man has admitted to murdering a Roman Catholic deacon years after the fatal stabbing.

Andre Patton, age 51, of Roosevelt, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Monday, June 6, in the 2017 death of Deacon Patrick Logsdon, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

“Deacon Logsdon led a life of service and helped countless people returning from prison,” Donnelly said. “This defendant brutally stabbed a man of God, left him for dead and then fled the state for six months.

"Thanks to dogged detective work and hard work by the investigating assistant district attorneys, Patton was apprehended in Tennessee. Our thoughts are with the deacon’s countless family members and friends.”

Investigators found that Logsdon operated Anthony House, a transitional home for men experiencing homelessness, on East Roosevelt Avenue in Roosevelt.

Anthony House mainly served those who had recently been released from prison, the DA's Office said.

At about 10 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2017, Patton, who was a resident of the house, stabbed Logsdon more than 20 times with a kitchen knife, the DA's Office reported.

Another Anthony House resident called 911, and a medical technician pronounced Logsdon dead, Donnelly reported.

Patton fled the scene and was arrested on May 1, 2018, according to the announcement.

He is set to appear in court again on Friday, July 22.

