Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Pistol Loaded With 21 Rounds Found During Traffic Stop In Westbury, Police Say
News

Reward Offered After Woman's Death Outside South Hempstead Store Ruled As Homicide

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
The body of 39-year-old Rebecca Carlson was found lying next to a dumpster behind Advanced Auto Parts on Grand Avenue in South Hempstead Tuesday morning, Feb. 14.
The body of 39-year-old Rebecca Carlson was found lying next to a dumpster behind Advanced Auto Parts on Grand Avenue in South Hempstead Tuesday morning, Feb. 14. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Google Maps street view

Police are hoping a cash reward will lead to an arrest in the killing of a woman who was found dead outside a Long Island business on Valentine’s Day.

Officers in South Hempstead responded to a call about a woman lying on the ground next to a dumpster behind an Advanced Auto Parts, located at Grand Avenue and May Street, at around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The woman, who Nassau County Police identified Thursday afternoon as 39-year-old Rebecca Carlson, of Hempstead, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an examination by the medical examiner’s office, police classified her death as a homicide. 

Investigators did not immediately provide a cause of death or say how long Carlson had been there. 

Nassau County Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.