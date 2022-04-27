Report: Forest Hills Mom Slaying Suspect Obsessively Watched Crime Clips

The illegal immigrant handyman who allegedly slashed the throat of a New York mother of two and then stabbed her 55 times was obsessed with sex and crime videos on YouTube.

David Bonola killed Orsolya Gaal, age 51, of Forest Hills, Queens sometime after midnight on Saturday, April 16 in her Tudor-style home over the end of their sexual relationship that was on and off again for some two years, NYPD officials said.

The channel, under the name David Bonola, has shared thousands of videos including more than 700 local news reports of violent crimes, the New York Post reported.

A scroll through the channel shows videos that include shootings, rapes, and murders, as well as sexual material.

Hundreds of videos also focus on sex and dating and how to pick up women including more graphic sex tips, including “3 Ways To Please A Girl In Bed (Dirty Moves To Try)."

After his arrest, it came to light that Bonola often tried to pick up women in the area and at coffee shops and bars.

Gaal had hired Bonola to be a handyman in her Forest Hills home. Police say the duo had an on-off affair for two years before he allegedly murdered her with a kitchen knife from the home.

One clue police found in the home following the murder was a post-it note on the refrigerator saying "hire a new handyman."

After the murder Bonola, age 44, was caught on video around 6 a.m. near his South Richmond Hill apartment with what appears to be a white bandage wrapped around his left hand after police say he went to a medical clinic and then a hospital for treatment of wounds sustained during the brutal stabbing.

He was captured after two eagle-eyed NYPD officers spotted him walking on the street.

During questioning by detectives, police said Bonola made "incriminating" statements about the crime which led to his arrest.

Bonola was charged with murder, criminal tampering, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Officials told the Post, that Bonola, a Mexican national was here illegally, having entered the US from Mexico about 21 years ago.

