Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: $5K Reward Offered As Investigation Into Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man On Long Island Continues
News

Repeat Burglar Nabbed At Westbury Business Under Construction, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Nassau County Police arrested a 38-year-old man Wednesday, Dec. 7, accused of breaking into a Westbury business under construction on Post Avenue.
Nassau County Police arrested a 38-year-old man Wednesday, Dec. 7, accused of breaking into a Westbury business under construction on Post Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user chalabalaphotos

A suspected repeat burglar is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a Long Island business currently under construction, authorities said.

Elidieu Cadet, age 38, of Uniondale, was arrested by Nassau County Police at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, following a break-in at a Westbury business on Post Avenue. 

The building’s 44-year-old owner told investigators he had gone inside after noticing a side window was broken and found Cadet holding a saw blade, police said.

The owner then left and called the police.

When officers arrived, they found Cadet still inside and arrested him without incident, police said.

He is facing multiple charges, including second-degree burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing.

Cadet is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Dec. 8, at First District Court in Hempstead.

According to police, Cadet was previously arrested in October 2022 for burglary and criminal mischief. He was later released on his own recognizance following arraignment. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.