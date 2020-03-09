Contact Us
News

Recall Issued For Popular Dole Fresh Salad Kits

Zak Failla
Dole Recall
Dole Recall Photo Credit: FDA

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling a popular salad kit that was sold with potentially deadly, non-declared allergens.

The recall is due to possible undeclared allergens - peanut, wheat, soy and tree nuts - in H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb Salad Kit, which was manufactured by Dole for H-E-B.

According to the FDA, the incorrect master pack (kit with dressing and other toppings) was unintentionally used during the production of the salad.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported, to date. However, people who have an allergy to peanut, wheat, soy and tree nuts may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products or products containing the allergens listed above.

The recalled “H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb Chopped Salad” kits have the packaging codes “B055014” and “B055015” and “best-by date” of “March 11, 2020.”

No other H-E-B or Dole-branded products were included in the recall. The product code and best-by date are located on the top right corner of the front of the salad bag.

“Food safety is the first priority of Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., so although we cannot confirm that all packages have the incorrect master pack, this recall is being initiated in an abundance of caution for the benefit of consumers.”

