Police Search For Long Island Dairy Mart Burglary Suspect

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to identify and locate a suspect who robbed an area Dairy Mart.

It is alleged that an unknown suspect broke into Dairy Mart on Wantagh Avenue in Wantagh shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Monday, June 1, stealing multiple items.

Police said that the investigation into the robbery found that a suspect was caught on video stealing multiple packs of cigarettes and gift cards before fleeing.

At the time of the robbery, police said the suspect was wearing a long-sleeve jacket, baseball hat, black gloves, and a backpack. No other identifying information was provided by investigators.

After stealing the cigarettes and gift cards, the suspect was seen on video fleeing on a bicycle north on Willow Street.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

