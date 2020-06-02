Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Storms With Damaging Winds That Could Cause Power Outages Will Lead To Warmer Temps
News

Police Search For Long Island Dairy Mart Burglary Suspect

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Dairy Mart at 2257 Wantagh Ave. in Wantagh.
The Dairy Mart at 2257 Wantagh Ave. in Wantagh. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to identify and locate a suspect who robbed an area Dairy Mart.

It is alleged that an unknown suspect broke into Dairy Mart on Wantagh Avenue in Wantagh shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Monday, June 1, stealing multiple items.

Police said that the investigation into the robbery found that a suspect was caught on video stealing multiple packs of cigarettes and gift cards before fleeing.

At the time of the robbery, police said the suspect was wearing a long-sleeve jacket, baseball hat, black gloves, and a backpack. No other identifying information was provided by investigators.

After stealing the cigarettes and gift cards, the suspect was seen on video fleeing on a bicycle north on Willow Street.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.