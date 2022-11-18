Contact Us
Police Issue Alert For Missing 12-Year-Old From Farmingdale

Nassau County Police are asking for help locating 12-year-old Jacob Mendoza, of Farmingdale, who was reported missing Friday, Nov. 18.
Nassau County Police are asking for help locating 12-year-old Jacob Mendoza, of Farmingdale, who was reported missing Friday, Nov. 18. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Police are asking for help locating a 12-year-old Long Island boy who was reported missing Friday, Nov. 18.

Jacob Mendoza, of Farmingdale, disappeared sometime between midnight and 7 a.m., according to Nassau County Police.

He was last seen on foot traveling westbound on Richard Street.

Police described the boy as Hispanic, standing 4-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Investigators were unable to provide a clothing description.

Anyone with information on Mendoza’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

