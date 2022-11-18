Police Issue Alert For Missing 12-Year-Old From Farmingdale

Police are asking for help locating a 12-year-old Long Island boy who was reported missing Friday, Nov. 18.

Jacob Mendoza, of Farmingdale, disappeared sometime between midnight and 7 a.m., according to Nassau County Police.

He was last seen on foot traveling westbound on Richard Street.

Police described the boy as Hispanic, standing 4-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Investigators were unable to provide a clothing description.

Anyone with information on Mendoza’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.