Police Investigate Online Threats Made To Students At Long Island High School

There was an increased police presence at a Long Island high school to start the week as the department investigated a “potential threat” that was made online over the weekend.

On Monday, Sept. 13, officers from the Suffolk County Police Department were at Commack High School to investigate after being alerted to online threats that were posted on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Commack School District reportedly received two anonymous alerts on Saturday that had “limited threatening information” that was directed at a “few” specific students, not the high school or district itself.

Police said that there was “no credible threat" as of Monday, though officers performed periodic checks at the school throughout the day as a precaution.’

The high school opened on Tuesday, Sept. 14 on its regular schedule.

“However, out of an abundance of caution, and in order to ensure everyone feels comfortable coming to school, the District requested and the 4th Precinct agreed to provide a police presence at CHS tomorrow," school officials said in a message to the community over the weekend.

"There will also be enhanced District security personnel assigned to the high school throughout the day."

Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers continue to investigate the threat after receiving IP information involved in making the threats.

