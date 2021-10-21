Police Find Missing Long Island Man's Car, Cellphone, Shoes As Loved Ones' Fears Grow

Loved ones feared the worst after police found a missing 27-year-old Long Island man's car -- with the motor running -- as well as his cellphone and shoes. They're hoping someone can help find him.

Douglas Graham Wesbee of Medford visited his brother in Bay Shore in Suffolk County around noon on Tuesday, Oct. 19, then spoke with his mother and aunt by phone before sending a text at 2:07 p.m.

His phone apparently went dead after that, said the aunt, Simone Quinn.

Quinn said there were questions about whether Wesbee visited with his estranged father that same day. He was reported missing to the Ridge Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 20, she said.

Police found Wesbee's vehicle at Bethpage State Park in Nassau County with the ignition running and his driver’s license inside, Quinn said. They also reportedly found his shoes at Bethpage State Park,and his cellphone at Sean Dixon Memorial Park in Medford.

Wesbee -- who works as a Realtor with Century 21 and is an amateur boxer -- was described as 5-foot-9-inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a black jacket and red and white sneakers, his aunt said.

Anyone who sees Wesbee or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call police -- or contact Quinn directly at 848-282-5073. You could also email: bringdouglashome21@gmail.com.

