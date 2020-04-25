Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police Ask Public's Help In Northern State Parkway Human Skeletal Remains Probe

Zak Failla
Skeletal remains were found along the Northern State Parkway in Plainview more than a decade ago.
Photo Credit: NYSP

New York State Police troopers are asking the public's help as they continue a years-long investigation of the discovery of human skeletal remains that were found alongside the Northern State Parkway on Long Island.

New York State Police troopers investigating a crash at approximately 11:30 a.m. on March 26, 2004, in Plainview discovered the remains in a wooded area on the center median of the parkway.

The remains were unearthed during the accident investigation shortly east of Sunnyside Boulevard.

According to police, the unidentified remains are believed to be that of a man who was between the ages of 35 and 45 at the time of his death. It is believed that he had been dead for 10 to 20 years when the remains were discovered.

At the time of his death, the man was wearing a red, “Members Only” style jacket that was found to be manufactured in 1982 and tan bell-bottom pants. The man was believed to be between 5 feet and 5-foot-4.

The investigation into the remains is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact New York State Police Troop L’s Major Crimes Unit on Long Island by calling (631) 756-3300.

