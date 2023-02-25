Plainview Woman Wires $29K To 'Fraud Dept. Rep.' In Phone Scam, Police Say

A Long Island woman is out nearly $30,000 after falling victim to a phone scam.

The 43-year-old Plainview woman told Nassau County Police that she received a phone call from someone claiming to be a representative with Chase Bank’s fraud department on Thursday morning, Feb. 23. The scammer reportedly used the name “Tracy Smith.”

Detectives said the person told the victim that there was fraudulent activity on her account that she needed to wire $29,800 from her account into a Bank of America account in order to resolve the issue, police said. The victim then wired the money.

She later reached out to police after realizing that she may have been the victim of fraud.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-6254 or call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Chase Bank offers several tips on its website to help people avoid falling victim to scams, including:

Don’t open links in emails or texts unless you’re sure that it’s authentic

Never provide your usernames or passwords outside of the normal secure sites and apps you use

We won't ask you to transfer money between accounts to get your money back

Fraudsters can spoof a phone number to make it look like the call or text is coming from Chase. When in doubt, call us using the number on the back of your Chase card or account statement

Before sending money including wires, always confirm the recipient is who they say they are. Never send your financial or personal info by email.

When someone asks for money or personal information, end the conversation without providing any money or personal information such as your Social Security Number, credit or debit card number or bank account number.

When in doubt, don’t hesitate to contact Chase at 1-800-935-9935 or visit your local branch

