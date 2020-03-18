Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice

Photos: COVID-19 Mobile Testing Facility Up, Running At Jones Beach

Kathy Reakes
Drive-through testing at Jones Beach is now open.
Drive-through testing at Jones Beach is now open.

A drive-through novel coronavirus testing site on Long Island is up and running and doing a brisk business.

The site, located at the West End of Jones Beach is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Currently, only people who make appointments are being allowed to be tested.

Testing opens at Jones Beach.

Joe Abate

The site has multiple lanes for residents to drive into, get tested in their cars by doctors or nurses, and then drive away within 15 minutes.

The tests are then sent to a lab to determine whether the patient is positive for coronavirus without risking exposure to patients or hospital staff.

It is expected that the mobile labs will have the capacity to test approximately 200 to 250 cars daily. The results will be returned within 48 hours

Getting an appointment does not require a doctor. Residents can call 1-888-364-3065 for appointments or see if they qualify.

When a persons calls the hotline they will be asked a series of questions to determine if a test is warranted.

