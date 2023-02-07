Contact Us
Person Struck, Killed By LIRR Train In Carle Place

Kathy Reakes
A person was hit and killed by a Long Island Railroad train near the Carle Place Station.
A person was hit and killed by a Long Island Railroad train near the Carle Place Station. Photo Credit: DanTD/Wikipedia

A person who was on the tracks was hit and killed by a Huntington-bound Long Island Railroad train.

The incident took place around 12:36 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 west of the Carle Place station, said MTA officials.

There were delays between Mineola and Hicksville until about 2 a.m., MTA officials added. 

The name of the victim has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing by the MTA police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

