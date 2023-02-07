Person Struck, Killed By LIRR Train In Carle Place

A person who was on the tracks was hit and killed by a Huntington-bound Long Island Railroad train.

The incident took place around 12:36 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 west of the Carle Place station, said MTA officials.

There were delays between Mineola and Hicksville until about 2 a.m., MTA officials added.

The name of the victim has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing by the MTA police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.