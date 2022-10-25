Person Struck By LIRR Train In Pinelawn, Service Delayed

Train service on the Long Island Rail Road has been suspended on one line after a person on the tracks was hit by a train.

The incident took place near Pinelawn around 8:15 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Due to the accident, service has been suspended in both directions between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma, said MTA on Twitter.

LIRR and emergency personnel are en route to the scene, officials said.

The condition of the person has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

