Person Struck By LIRR Train In Bethpage

A person was struck by a non-passenger train on Long Island.

In Nassau County, officials reported the person who was struck by a train on the tracks east of the Bethpage station near the intersection of Broadway and Railroad Avenue.

The incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.

According to reports, the crash may have been fatal.

"Customers can anticipate delays on the Ronkonkoma Branch in both directions after a person was struck by a non-passenger train east of Bethpage," the LIRR posted in a tweet. "We will update you shortly.”

According to the LIRR, the incident and subsequent investigation led to multiple delays and canceled trains on the Ronkonkoma line.

The name of the person struck by the train has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

