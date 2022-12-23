Contact Us
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car In Bethpage

Michael Mashburn
A 57-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a car while crossing Hempstead Turnpike near Stewart Avenue in Bethpage early Friday, Dec. 23.
Emergency crews in Bethpage were called at around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, with reports of a crash involving a pedestrian, Nassau County Police said.

Investigators said the 57-year-old man was crossing Hempstead Turnpike near Stewart Avenue when he was struck by a westbound sedan driven by a 73-year-old man.

He suffered serious body trauma and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, police said.

The driver remained at the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

