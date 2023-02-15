Owner, Clerk Busted Selling Drugs At West Hempstead Business, Police Say

The owner of a Long Island smoke shop and an employee are facing criminal charges after they were allegedly busted selling drugs.

Members of the Nassau County Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice Unit visited Smoke Depot, located in West Hempstead at 177 Hempstead Avenue, on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14.

Detectives found that the business was selling numerous products containing psilocybin and marijuana, including chocolate bars and gummies. They also reported finding vape cartridges containing THC, along with cash.

The 33-year-old store clerk, Syed Haider, of Bellmore, was arrested on the following charges:

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance - 2nd Degree

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance - 5th Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance - 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance - 5th Degree

Police also arrested the shop’s 53-year-old owner, Syed Hassan, of East Meadow, for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, Feb. 15, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.