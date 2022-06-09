Overnight Ramp Closure Planned On LIE In North Hempstead

State officials are advising motorists to prepare for an overnight ramp closure on the Long Island Expressway due to bridge maintenance.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the Exit 38 ramp from the eastbound Long Island Expressway (I-495) to the eastbound Northern State Parkway in the Town of North Hempstead will be closed.

The closure will take place from 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, until 5 a.m. on Friday, June 10, officials said.

A detour will be available at Exit 39 for Glen Cove Road southbound.

