Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Separate Rounds Of Storms Will Bring Much-Needed Rain To Region: Here's What To Expect
News

Outage Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Nassau County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Several thousand Long Islanders started the day without power.
Several thousand Long Islanders started the day without power. Photo Credit: PSEG

The workweek started in the dark for around 3,000 Long Islanders due to a power outage in Nassau County.

The outage happened in East Massapequa around 7:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22, causing outages and some traffic difficulties with down traffic signals.

According to PSEG officials, the majority of customers have had power restored with the rest expected by around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

As of 8:55 a.m. PSEG was reporting some 660 customers still without power. 

The company is investigating what caused the outage, said Elizabeth Flagler, PSEG spokeswoman. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.