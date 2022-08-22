Outage Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Nassau County

The workweek started in the dark for around 3,000 Long Islanders due to a power outage in Nassau County.

The outage happened in East Massapequa around 7:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22, causing outages and some traffic difficulties with down traffic signals.

According to PSEG officials, the majority of customers have had power restored with the rest expected by around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

As of 8:55 a.m. PSEG was reporting some 660 customers still without power.

The company is investigating what caused the outage, said Elizabeth Flagler, PSEG spokeswoman.

