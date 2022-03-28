One Hospitalized After School Bus Crashes Into Building In Merrick

At least one person was hospitalized after being struck by an errant school bus that drove into a Long Island dry cleaner, police said.

First responders responded to a stretch of Merrick Avenue in Merrick at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 28, where there was a report of a bus that had struck a business, causing extensive structural damage to the building

It is unclear what caused the crash, which led to a temporary closure of the roadway as police investigated the incident at Merrick Park Cleaners & Tailors on Merrick Avenue at the intersection of Benson Lane.

At the time of the crash, there were no children onboard the bus. At least one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The condition of the bus driver was unknown on Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

