Officers Injured Responding To Domestic Disturbance Call In Great Neck, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
Hal Lyman, age 53, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 1, following a domestic disturbance at an apartment building on Middle Neck Road in Great Neck.
Hal Lyman, age 53, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 1, following a domestic disturbance at an apartment building on Middle Neck Road in Great Neck. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A Long Island man is facing charges after he allegedly injured police officers responding to a disturbance call at his home, authorities said.

Nassau County Police were called at around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, with reports of a domestic disturbance at an apartment building in Great Neck, located on Middle Neck Road.

When officers arrived, they separated the parties involved, including 53-year-old Hal Lyman.

That’s when Lyman became combative and refused to follow the officers’ commands, police said.

A struggle ensued before officers were able to subdue the man and place him under arrest.

According to police, the officers sustained injuries during the scuffle. The department did not elaborate on the nature of those injuries.

Lyman was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, obstructing a governmental administration, and resisting arrest.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 

